Nothing Phone (1) and (2) get a new DJ sound pack for the Glyph Composer
“Building a world where tech is fun again” is a motto of Nothing’s and they sure do deliver on that promise. There’s a Glyph Composer for custom Glyph Ringtones – now a new superstar DJ sound pack is available to play with.

This brand new sound pack is a collaboration between Nothing and electronic dance stars Swedish House Mafia. Think of the Glyph Composer as “a creative canvas to bring you closer to the world of music”, as Carl Pei’s company describes it. Shortly put, users can compose a sequence of sounds and the Glyph lights on the back of the Nothing Phone (1) and (2) will flick correspondingly. A drum machine for all you beat producers out there.

“In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, we’ve teamed up with GRAMMY award nominated electronic music titans Swedish House Mafia to bring sounds from their upcoming album to the Glyph Composer”, Nothing says.

The Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack consists of five custom-built sounds. There’s a different sound and light combination that each pad triggers, and it’s all developed by Swedish House Mafia. After you’ve found your rhythm, it’s time to record it and thus build your very own 10-second sequence inspired by the DJ supergroup. Swedish House Mafia have also created a preset Glyph Ringtone using their own Sound Pack, if you want to use it for inspiration.

We built the Glyph Interface as a new way to interact with a smartphone. Encouraging you to spend less time with your screen facing up and, instead, refer to the light sequences on the back of your device for important information. The Glyph Composer elevates this experience by putting your creativity center stage, providing a deeper level of customisation. And now, with the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack, your creativity can join forces with that of world famous music artists.


The Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack is available to all Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (1) users starting today. To access, update to the latest version of the Glyph Composer via the Play Store.

