Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report







The worldwide market share for foldable smartphones is predicted to reach 1.1% this year, with Samsung likely to command a share of approximately 90% of this market. According to predictions, Samsung will continue to have an over 80% market share in the sector in 2023, when the worldwide market share for foldable smartphones is expected to rise to 1.5%.



As far as the other players in the top five go, Xiaomi (including the Redmi, Poco, and Black Shark sub-brands) comes in third, Oppo (including Realme and OnePlus) comes in fourth, and Vivo (including iQOO) comes in fifth. Trendforce said that Chinese businesses are preparing for a future without US technology, including Vivo's own ISP, Xiaomi's in-house charging chip, and Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU. The Covid-19 situation in China isn't helping, as the country has to deal with COVID-19 lockdowns to implement the zero-Covid-19 policy.

For the first time in years, the iron law of steady growth in smartphone production in the third quarter of the year has been broken. The decline in smartphone production during this year's peak season was mostly due to smartphone makers prioritizing channel inventory usage and keeping a very conservative production plan for 3Q22, due to significant global economic headwinds.Global smartphone production for 3Q22 was estimated to total roughly 289 million units, reflecting a minor QoQ decline of 0.9% and a YoY decline of 11%, according to TrendForce's most recent study. Regarding the performances of the top smartphone manufacturers in 3Q22, Samsung reported producing over 64.2 million devices, an increase of just 3.9% from the previous quarter. For the third quarter of 2022, Apple reported producing 50.8 million iPhones, demonstrating a steady growth pattern.