UK carrier Giffgaff announced that it will keep its prices frozen until the end of 2023

Sadly, we live in troubled times. Due to the cost of living crisis, the price of everything is going up. However, according to UK carrier Giffgaff, the costs of its plans won't rise. Well, in the near future, at least.

The operator announced that it will keep its plans' prices frozen until December 31st, 2023. This means that Giffgaff won't increase the prices of its Pay As You Go SIM — the service that allows you to use credit instead of a monthly payment plan — goodybags — additional packages of minutes and data that you can buy — its existing products, and all UK rates. However, the fixed price initiative doesn't apply to international rates and roaming.


As the company said in a tweet, it hopes that this "gives you one less thing to worry about." Giffgaff CEO Ash Schofield also stated that Giffgaff customers have many worries on their heads and that the company hopes that this price initiative will give its members "peace of mind" that at least their Giffgaff bills won't increase.

Giffgaff's announcement comes at times when many carriers have already increased their prices. And if you are a client of such a mobile operator and want to save some money when buying a new phone, you should definitely check out our Best Vodafone Phone Deals, top Three mobile phone deals, best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
