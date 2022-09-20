UK carrier Giffgaff announced that it will keep its prices frozen until the end of 2023





Sadly, we live in troubled times. Due to the cost of living crisis, the price of everything is going up. However, according to UK carrier Giffgaff, the costs of its plans won't rise. Well, in the near future, at least.The operator announced that it will keep its plans' prices frozen until December 31st, 2023. This means that Giffgaff won't increase the prices of its Pay As You Go SIM — the service that allows you to use credit instead of a monthly payment plan — goodybags — additional packages of minutes and data that you can buy — its existing products, and all UK rates. However, the fixed price initiative doesn't apply to international rates and roaming.