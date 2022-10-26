 Mother of all deals drops Pixel 6a price to $0 - PhoneArena
Mother of all deals drops Pixel 6a price to $0

Mother of all Pixel 6a deals drops price to $0
Google's vaunted Pixel 6a might be the best budget flagship around but we are in the middle of a global economic storm, so if you have been eyeing the phone but were held back by your wallet, you can get it without paying a dime through Verizon.

Now rocking a premium chip, Google's 2022 a-series phone is not exactly a midranger any longer. The Pixel 6a even has the same design as the more premium Pixel 6 phones. The phone sports a sharp 6.1 inches OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a pinhole 8MP front camera which is the same as the Pixel 6. The size makes the device comfortable for one-handed use and it's IP67 rated against water and dust.

The in-house Tensor chip is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. It is mated with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Google Pixel 6a

6.1 inches screen | Google Tensor| Dual rear camera system | 128GB storage 6GB RAM | 4,410mA battery
$449 off (100%)
$0
$449
Buy at Verizon

The Pixel 6a retains Pixel 5's 12.2MP main sensor but gets a new 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is exceptional at capturing images in daylight and takes great night shots as well. The Tensor chip enables features such as Magic Eraser and Night Sight.

The phone is armed with a 4,410mAh battery which should be able to get you through the day.

The Pixel 6a was already worth more than its price tag but $449 is no small amount so if you want to get this phone, Verizon has an irresistible deal going on. All you have to do is sign up for a new line and a qualifying 5G plan and the device will pay itself off over the next three years. Verizon has many 5G unlimited plans that come with free perks so you should have no problem finding one that fits your needs.
