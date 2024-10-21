See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Gemini may soon let you answer calls and messages from the lock screen, more UI changes

Gemini, Google's AI assistant, is set to receive significant updates based on an APK teardown of the Google app (version 15.42.30.28.arm64 beta). These updates include the ability to handle calls and messages even when your phone is locked, along with potential UI changes.

Currently, both Google Assistant and Gemini respond to the "Hey Google" command for calls and texts. However, only Google Assistant can perform these actions when the device is locked. The APK teardown reveals that Google is working on adding new lock screen functionality for Gemini.

A new on/off toggle will allow users to choose if they want Gemini to make calls and send messages while their device is locked. Even if you toggle the feature on, Google assures that Gemini will still require unlocking for responses containing personal content like Gmail messages. This ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

Enabling Gemini to make calls and send messages while the device is locked offers several advantages. Users could respond to urgent messages or make quick calls without the extra step of unlocking their phones. This is especially beneficial in situations where time is of the essence or when accessing the phone directly is inconvenient.

A screenshot of the Gemini lock screen settings
Gemini on lock screen settings. | Image credit —  Android Authority


In addition to this new functionality, the APK teardown also hints at potential UI changes. The floating Gemini overlay could become more minimal, expanding vertically as text is inputted. This would create a cleaner and less intrusive user experience. Furthermore, Gemini extensions might be categorized into sections like Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity. This would improve organization and make it easier for users to find the extensions they need.

A screenshot of the Gemini floating window overlay
The updated Gemini floating overlay. | Image credit —  Android Authority


It's important to remember that APK teardowns reveal potential features that may or may not be released. These findings suggest Google is continuously developing Gemini, aiming to enhance its functionality and user experience, and I find these potential updates quite interesting.

The ability to use Gemini for calls and messages while my phone is locked would be very convenient. I also appreciate the potential UI changes, which seem to focus on a cleaner and more organized interface. I'm eager to see if and when these features become available to the public. I am curious to see how these updates compare to Google Assistant and how they impact the overall user experience.
Johanna Romero
