Gemini could get a feature that turns boring documents into engaging AI podcasts
NotebookLM's helpful Audio Overviews feature could be coming to Gemini on your phone. The feature generates spoken "podcasts" where hosts discuss the information in your documents, and Gemini could start suggesting this option when you submit a document.
Generative AI is a hot topic nowadays, but it still needs to evolve to become more useful. Google has made a lot of new AI tools available in the past year, and one of them is NotebookLM, a tool for summarizing sources and organizing notes. Now, one of its coolest features seems to be getting prepped to come to Gemini on Android.
Back in September, Google added the feature to NotebookLM. What Audio Overviews does is scan through your notes and instead of giving you a written summary, it generates a podcast. Two virtual hosts discuss the topic in a casual, natural-sounding manner.
Right now, it's unclear when this feature will be ready for its official release. But it's definitely helpful. I, for one, would love to be able to listen to the document and the notes inside while I clean the house or something, instead of sitting in front of the computer and reading. Also, it would be helpful if you want to catch up on things when you're traveling.
Looking through the code of the Google app version 15.48.33.sa.arm64 beta, the folks at Android Authority were able to find out that Google is working towards bringing NotebookLM Audio Overviews functionality to Gemini.
Hints of that feature coming to Gemini were noticed in the code. There's even a direct reference in the code for Audio Overviews.
Right now, the feature is not activated and isn't available to the public. Android Authority was able to get it to partially work and show some of its tricks. For example, Gemini would suggest the Audio Overview option when you submit a document. When you choose the feature, Gemini will start analyzing the document. However, as the feature is not ready yet, right now Gemini defaults back to a text-based summary.
Image Credit - Android Authority
