Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in business

After January 31st, 2021, Gazelle will be unable to accept any more trade-ins through its website. You'll still be able to view your trade-in account through March 31st, 2021 to keep track of any trade-in deals that you have in progress. Gazelle has yet to announce a reason for its departure from the trade-in and buy-back end of the smartphone industry although we wonder whether consumers prefer to take advantage of trade-in deals for new phones offered by carriers and manufacturers.