Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in business

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 31, 2020, 7:14 PM
Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in business
If you're a longtime PhoneArena reader, you might be familiar with Gazelle. The company, since 2006, has been known for its on-line buy-back and trade-in programs. Customers trade in older smartphones, tablets and other devices in return for cash or a credit that can be used to buy refurbished devices from the company. However, Gazelle has announced that starting on February 1st, 2021 it will no longer be offering trade-ins from the Gazelle website. Trade-ins that are in progress will continue as planned and users can check the status of these deals by going to their trade-in account.

Gazelle says that consumers will still be able to visit the firm's website to purchase "high quality used phones for a fraction of the price." The company adds, "We’re excited to continue to help you not only save with awesome discounts on top smart devices, but also stay connected for way less than retail prices!" And Gazelle is still offering a way for you to earn some cash by getting rid of your old devices. This can be done using the outfit's ecoATM which is available at over 4,000 locations in the U.S. You'll find the ecoATM at grocery stores, certain malls and at select retailers in the states. By putting your older device in the machine, you are rewarded instantly with cash. At the same time you will be helping the planet by  keeping electronic waste from the environment. Gazelle says that you're "getting green for going green!" You can find a machine near you by clicking on this page.


After January 31st, 2021, Gazelle will be unable to accept any more trade-ins through its website. You'll still be able to view your trade-in account through March 31st, 2021 to keep track of any trade-in deals that you have in progress. Gazelle has yet to announce a reason for its departure from the trade-in and buy-back end of the smartphone industry although we wonder whether consumers prefer to take advantage of trade-in deals for new phones offered by carriers and manufacturers.


