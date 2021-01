Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in business

If you're a longtime PhoneArena reader, you might be familiar with Gazelle. The company, since 2006, has been known for its on-line buy-back and trade-in programs. Customers trade in older smartphones, tablets and other devices in return for cash or a credit that can be used to buy refurbished devices from the company. However, Gazelle has announced that starting on February 1st, 2021 it will no longer be offering trade-ins from the Gazelle website. Trade-ins that are in progress will continue as planned and users can check the status of these deals by going to their trade-in account.





Gazelle says that consumers will still be able to visit the firm's website to purchase "high quality used phones for a fraction of the price." The company adds, "We’re excited to continue to help you not only save with awesome discounts on top smart devices, but also stay connected for way less than retail prices!" And Gazelle is still offering a way for you to earn some cash by getting rid of your old devices. This can be done using the outfit's ecoATM which is available at over 4,000 locations in the U.S. You'll find the ecoATM at grocery stores, certain malls and at select retailers in the states. By putting your older device in the machine, you are rewarded instantly with cash. At the same time you will be helping the planet by keeping electronic waste from the environment. Gazelle says that you're "getting green for going green!" You can find a machine near you by clicking on this page