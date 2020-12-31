Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in business
If you're a longtime PhoneArena reader, you might be familiar with Gazelle. The company, since 2006, has been known for its on-line buy-back and trade-in programs. Customers trade in older smartphones, tablets and other devices in return for cash or a credit that can be used to buy refurbished devices from the company. However, Gazelle has announced that starting on February 1st, 2021 it will no longer be offering trade-ins from the Gazelle website. Trade-ins that are in progress will continue as planned and users can check the status of these deals by going to their trade-in account.
After January 31st, 2021, Gazelle will be unable to accept any more trade-ins through its website. You'll still be able to view your trade-in account through March 31st, 2021 to keep track of any trade-in deals that you have in progress. Gazelle has yet to announce a reason for its departure from the trade-in and buy-back end of the smartphone industry although we wonder whether consumers prefer to take advantage of trade-in deals for new phones offered by carriers and manufacturers.