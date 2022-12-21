Garmin Venu Sq is 40% off for a limited time, get yours now

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Smartwatches are everywhere these days, and you would be falling out of trend if you didn't own one. Of course, you can go for a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch, but there are other choices that will get you there and for considerably less money.

Let's take the Garmin Venu SQ, a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users alike. With its sleek design and a variety of color options, this watch is sure to turn heads wherever you go, and the best part is that now you can get one with 40% off its regular price for a limited time!

Garmin Venu Sq

GPS Smartwatch, Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Slate Aluminum Bezel with Shadow Gray Case and Silicone Band
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


One of the standout features of the Venu SQ is its AMOLED display, which provides vibrant and clear visuals for all of your workouts and activities. The display also supports always-on mode, so you can easily see the time and your progress at a glance.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Venu SQ has it all. It comes with a variety of built-in sensors, including GPS, a heart rate monitor, and an oxygen saturation sensor, which allows you to track a wide range of metrics. The watch also includes preloaded fitness and wellness apps, such as yoga, cardio, and strength training, so you can choose the workouts that best suit your needs.


The Venu SQ also offers a variety of features that make it perfect for everyday use. It includes built-in music storage, so you can leave your phone at home during your workouts. It also has a contactless payment system, so you can make purchases with just a tap of your wrist.

In addition to all of these features, the Venu SQ has a long battery life, lasting up to six days in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode. It's also water-resistant, so you can take it with you on all of your adventures.

Overall, the Garmin Venu SQ is a versatile and feature-packed smartwatch that is sure to meet the needs of any fitness enthusiast or everyday user, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg, especially with this deal. If you still fancy something different, you can check out our Best smartwatch pick for more options.

