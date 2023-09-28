Amazon lowers the price of the Garmin Venu by 46% making it the watch of choice for stylish gym rats on a budget





Garmin Venu Black color: Now $160 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Garmin Venu in Black from Amazon and save $160. The watch has a stylish design, many features and is a real bargain at the moment. $160 off (46%) Buy at Amazon



We already mentioned that the Garmin Venu has a fashionable design, but it's not just a beautiful timepiece that goes well with a suit. This a Garmin smartwatch after all, which means it's packed with health-tracking features. For example, it sports respiration and hydration tracking and advanced sleep monitoring. It even comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your Garmin Venu into a personal coach for free.



Additionally, the smartwatch comes with features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, which you can use for downloading apps directly on your Garmin Venu.



On top of all mentioned, the Garmin Venu can last up to 5 days in smartwatch mode on a single charge. In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the



Garmin's smartwatches may be the best wearables for fitness enthusiasts, but most have a rugged design and go well with shorts and a T-shirt but not that well with more official clothing. So, what do you do if you're a gym enthusiast but your job requires you to wear formal attire and maintain a fashionable appearance?Well, for people like you, Garmin has a series of stylish smartwatches dubbed Venu. Unlike their rugged brothers, the Venu watches go well with a suit and are perfect for gala evenings and business meetings. And now, you can grab a Venu smartwatch with an incredible discount. So, if you are in the market for a new stylish timepiece, we suggest you capitalize on this deal.Amazon is currently selling the fashionable Garmin Venu in Black for 46% off its usual price. This means you will save $160 if you take advantage of this deal and grab a Garmin Venu today.