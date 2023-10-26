Snag the Garmin Instinct Solar with an irresistible discount on Amazon UK
If you’re from the UK and need a new rugged smartwatch by Garmin at a bargain price, you’ve come to the right place! A fantastic ongoing deal at Amazon UK allows you to save an epic 34% on the Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch. With up to 54 days of battery life, this wearable is a solid choice, especially at £110 off its price tag.
As for the discount itself, it’s not the lowest we’ve ever seen for the wearable, but not by much. However, the last time it was available at a better price was almost months ago. It’s not every day you can see it at as much as 34% off its price tag on Amazon UK, too. That’s why we believe you should definitely think about pulling the trigger on this promo while it’s still live.
With this bad boy on your wrist, you get wrist-based heart rate monitoring every second, all-day stress measurements, body battery energy data, blood oxygen saturation metrics, and more. If you use Garmin Connect, you can also get women’s health and hydration metrics.
When you feel up for a workout, the Garmin Instinct Solar gives you preloaded activity profiles for convenience and easier performance tracking. Some activity profiles include rowing, strength training, biking, running, and swimming. Naturally, you can also use it like a regular smartwatch, pairing it with your phone to display smart notifications.
Overall, the Garmin smartwatch may seem be an expensive choice at its regular retail price of about £320. But now that it can be yours for £110 less, it gets a much more tempting option. Here are our two cents: if you need something with truly epic battery life and enough functionalities to meet most of your needs, you should go for this deal.
While this Garmin piece undoubtedly isn’t one of the best smartwatches on the market, it has enough features to meet most people’s needs. If you hate having to regularly charge your wearables, this one should make a worthwhile addition to your tech collection.
The Garmin Instinct Solar doesn’t just have epic battery life, but it also boasts a highly durable design. The scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass adds an extra layer of protection, while the fiber-reinforced polymer case helps it stay like new for longer. That’s not all – the wearable also features exceptional thermal, shock, and water resistance.
