Rugged smartwatches don't get any better (or cheaper) than this deeply discounted Garmin Instinct

Would you ever consider buying a five year-old smartwatch for the holidays? Before you scream "no" at your mobile device or computer and rush to close this article, let us highlight that we're talking here about a relatively basic rugged model currently available for as little as $144.99.

Now that changes things pretty radically, and when you add the top-notch battery life of the first-gen Garmin Instinct to the value equation, you'll probably find it quite hard to resist this 24-hour-only post-Cyber Monday deal.

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Chemically Strengthened Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $105 off (42%) $144 99 $249 99 Buy at Woot Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Chemically Strengthened Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color $84 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





The special holiday offer comes from Woot, which is likely to put off some prospective buyers for... fairly obvious reasons, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to sell you this massively discounted wearable device in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. The special holiday offer comes from Woot, which is likely to put off some prospective buyers for... fairly obvious reasons, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to sell you this massively discounted wearable device in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





That should completely annihilate any and all concerns you might have regarding the functionality and appearance of the graphite-coated Garmin Instinct units on sale here at a greatly reduced price from the usual $249.99, but if that's not the case for some reason, Amazon itself can hook you up with the same product for around 20 bucks more than Woot.





In both cases, you're looking at an undeniably amazing value proposition, with the OG Instinct of course not exactly rivaling the best smartwatches out there in terms of style or overall functionality but more than making up for its obvious flaws with exceptional durability, up to 14 days of endurance between charges, a remarkable set of global navigation satellite systems, and a solid health monitoring arsenal.





Keep in mind that you have a very limited time to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal new deal, which just so happens to (unsurprisingly) make the rugged Garmin Instinct cheaper than ever before in new condition.