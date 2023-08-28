You can still save big time on one of the best smartwatches for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 945
There is an abundance of smartwatches on the market: expensive ones, budget ones, ones with a lot of features, and ones with only a few functions. However, despite this variety of wearables, the best smartwatches for running enthusiasts have been and most likely will continue to be the watches from Garmin's Forerunner series.
The watch in question is the Bluetooth version of the Garmin Forerunner 945, which is currently down by 32% on Amazon. This means you can get this amazing smartwatch for $160 off its price. Moreover, the LTE version of the Garmin Forerunner 945 is also currently on sale at a sweet 28%, which means your savings here will be $170.
As a true runner's watch, the Garmin Forerunner 945 packs an incredible number of features intended to make you a better runner. The watch even comes with Garmin's own Coach function, which as the name suggests, turns your trusty wearable into a fitness coach for free and offers training plans that adapt to you.
Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 945 also comes with features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, through which you can download apps directly onto your smartwatch. Unfortunately, you can't make or take phone calls with the Forerunner 945.
In terms of battery life, the Forerunner 945 LTE can keep going for up to two weeks on a single charge when it's in smartwatch mode.
The Forerunner 945 is just an amazing smartwatch, and it's just incredible that it can now be yours at a lower price. So take advantage of this deal while you still can and grab a Forerunner 945 at a discount today!
