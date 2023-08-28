Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

You can still save big time on one of the best smartwatches for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 945

There is an abundance of smartwatches on the market: expensive ones, budget ones, ones with a lot of features, and ones with only a few functions. However, despite this variety of wearables, the best smartwatches for running enthusiasts have been and most likely will continue to be the watches from Garmin's Forerunner series.

As their name suggests, the Forerunner smartwatches are made with runners in mind and are full of features designed to help you improve your running. And right now, one of these amazing smartwatches for runners is heavily discounted on Amazon and can be yours for way less than usual.

The watch in question is the Bluetooth version of the Garmin Forerunner 945, which is currently down by 32% on Amazon. This means you can get this amazing smartwatch for $160 off its price. Moreover, the LTE version of the Garmin Forerunner 945 is also currently on sale at a sweet 28%, which means your savings here will be $170.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: Save $170!

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE at an awesome $170 discount. The smartwatch is full of features and is a real bargain at this price
$170 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $160!

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 945 at an awesome $160 discount. The smartwatch is full of features and is a real bargain at this price
$160 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true runner's watch, the Garmin Forerunner 945 packs an incredible number of features intended to make you a better runner. The watch even comes with Garmin's own Coach function, which as the name suggests, turns your trusty wearable into a fitness coach for free and offers training plans that adapt to you.

Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 945 also comes with features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, through which you can download apps directly onto your smartwatch. Unfortunately, you can't make or take phone calls with the Forerunner 945.

In terms of battery life, the Forerunner 945 LTE can keep going for up to two weeks on a single charge when it's in smartwatch mode.

The Forerunner 945 is just an amazing smartwatch, and it's just incredible that it can now be yours at a lower price. So take advantage of this deal while you still can and grab a Forerunner 945 at a discount today!

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
