Slashed by 54%, the feature-rich Garmin Epix Gen 2 becomes an irresistible purchase

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is one of those smartwatches that you really want, but the hefty price tag might be holding you back. At around $900, this incredible timepiece can inflict a devastating blow on your bank account.

But what if you could snag it at a cheaper price—say, 54% off? Would you get one then? If so, now is the time to act! Amazon is allowing you to score this premium timepiece at a massive 54% discount. Thanks to this price cut, you can up your smartwatch game for just under $410, saving you a whopping $490. This is a bargain price for all the features this premium timepiece offers.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save $490 on Amazon!

$490 off (54%)
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is discounted by 54% on Amazon, allowing you to save $490 and get one for just under $410. The watch is full of features, has a sleek look, and delivers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and score one at a massive discount today!
Buy at Amazon


As a high-end Garmin wearable, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you expect to find on such a device, including respiration and sleep tracking, as well as energy monitoring. It also supports Garmin's Coach functionality, allowing it to offer personalized training plans.

In addition, its 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display makes navigation through the menus a breeze, while its multi-band GNSS support provides precise tracking and ensures you'll always find your way home.

Since there is more to life than going to the gym, our friend here also supports smart notifications and Garmin Pay for easy, contactless payments. Plus, it's compatible with Garmin's Connect IQ store, allowing you to download a variety of apps. And with up to 16 days of battery life, it's a reliable companion for any adventure.

Overall, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 may not be on the budget side even at its current discount on Amazon, but it certainly delivers a lot of value. So, if you're in the market for a premium Garmin wearable loaded with features, be sure to act fast and snatch one at a massive discount now before it's too late and the offer expires!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

