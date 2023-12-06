The sleek Gamin Venu gets a delicious discount at Amazon; get yours while you can

Garmin Venu: Save 37% at Amazon right now Sweeter-than-sweet Amazon deal is treating you to the chance to grab the super stylish Garmin Venu at $131 off its price tag. This smartwatch has a sleek design, a superb AMOLED touchscreen, and plenty of battery life - up to five days between charges. Equipped with all sorts of cool sports-oriented apps and features, it's a no-miss for sports enthusiasts on a budget! $131 off (37%) Buy at Amazon

Indeed, if you’re looking for a nice GPS smartwatch that goes equally well with your regular gym clothes and your more official attire, the Garmin piece is one of the best options you can make. Although the manufacturer’s smartwatches are typically known for their rugged design, this one is made to catch the eye.Plus, it’s not all about the looks! This puppy can give you quite a lot, from 24/7 heart rate monitoring, respiration measurements and Pulse Ox to sleep, stress tracking, and beyond. And it’s packed with plenty of sports apps!Believe it or not, you can pick from over 20 preloaded sports apps and activity profiles to help you track every step of your toughest workouts. To top it off, this piece can transform into a personalized coach directly on your wrist via the handy Garmin Coach feature. You can also create your own workouts using Garmin Connect and download them directly to your watch.When you’re no longer sweating it out at the gym and shopping instead, you can easily make contactless payments from your wrist via Garmin Pay. Additionally, you can download music directly from your wrist via music apps.When you add up the solid battery life of about five days and compare it to conventional smartphones, the Garmin Venu seems like a solid choice indeed. If you agree, we suggest you snag it at that fantastic price.