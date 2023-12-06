The sleek Gamin Venu gets a delicious discount at Amazon; get yours while you can

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
What’s super stylish, has a superb AMOLED touchscreen, keeps its lights on for up to five days between charges, and costs under $220? Of course, it’s the Garmin Venu, now available at an incredible price! Right now, Amazon is letting you save as much as $131 on this sleek wearable, turning it into a treat for sports enthusiasts.

‘Tis the holiday season, and the world’s top online retailer is indeed making us feel the festivity with this delicious deal. Although we’ve seen the Garmin Venu sporting markdowns of 37% and up at other times, it’s been a few months since we came across this deal. In other words, it’s sensible to get it now if you don’t want to wait a few months for Amazon to give you another discount on this solid alternative to fitness trackers.

Indeed, if you’re looking for a nice GPS smartwatch that goes equally well with your regular gym clothes and your more official attire, the Garmin piece is one of the best options you can make. Although the manufacturer’s smartwatches are typically known for their rugged design, this one is made to catch the eye.

Plus, it’s not all about the looks! This puppy can give you quite a lot, from 24/7 heart rate monitoring, respiration measurements and Pulse Ox to sleep, stress tracking, and beyond. And it’s packed with plenty of sports apps!

Believe it or not, you can pick from over 20 preloaded sports apps and activity profiles to help you track every step of your toughest workouts. To top it off, this piece can transform into a personalized coach directly on your wrist via the handy Garmin Coach feature. You can also create your own workouts using Garmin Connect and download them directly to your watch.

When you’re no longer sweating it out at the gym and shopping instead, you can easily make contactless payments from your wrist via Garmin Pay. Additionally, you can download music directly from your wrist via music apps.

When you add up the solid battery life of about five days and compare it to conventional smartphones, the Garmin Venu seems like a solid choice indeed. If you agree, we suggest you snag it at that fantastic price.
