Game on, YouTube? Musk's platform X will launch new multi-device video app



X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, a veteran NBCUniversal advertising executive, announced on the platform that X is introducing " real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs ."





From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 23, 2024



According to Yaccarino, the new X TV app will feature a trending video algorithm and AI-powered topics and will be accessible on both smartphones and smart TVs.



The new video app will help users stay updated on trending topics using video algorithms. Platforms like YouTube also use video algorithms to determine which videos you see. They consider a variety of factors, including your watch history, search history, what other users with similar tastes watched, and the content of the video itself. The goal is to surface videos you're likely to be interested in and keep you engaged on the platform.



Moreover, X will leverage AI to sort videos by subject for a more personalized experience. Again, much like YouTube, the app will let users start watching on their phones and seamlessly switch to their TVs, offering a cross-device experience.



Plus, it will support casting from mobile devices, enabling users to enjoy their favorite videos on the big screen. The CEO mentioned that the app is still in development and encouraged X users to share their ideas. As of now, there's no specific timeline for the app's release.



What is interesting is that the app won't have ads when it launches, as revealed in a note sent to company partners. X stated it is "focusing on launching this new feature for consumers first," but it does "plan to monetize it" down the line, possibly through ads.

