Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Looking for a new foldable phone with insane performance? Wouldn't it be great if it were also heavily discounted? If your answers are 'yes' and 'yes,' check out this offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 6!

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty 20% price cut on the 512GB version of Samsung's foldable powerhouse. Thanks to this markdown, you can score one in Navy color for $411 off if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer. We suggest you hurry up, though, as the discount was $471 a few weeks ago, and it might shrink again soon. Given how incredible this phone is, you surely don't want to miss the chance to snag one at this price.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: Save $411 on Amazon!

Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for $411 off its price. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this phone can handle any task with ease. Additionally, it rocks a beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, delivering a great viewing experience. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
$411 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella can deal with any task and game you throw its way. And with a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a sharp 2160 x 1856 resolution, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, it delivers an incredible viewing experience.

What's more, it boasts a capable 50 MP main camera that takes photos with vibrant colors and plenty of detail. It can also record videos in 8K, allowing you to capture every significant moment in crystal-clear quality.

So, yeah, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't exactly cheap, but it's totally worth it if you're looking for a top-tier foldable with amazing performance, a solid camera, and a stunning display. So, why wait? Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a great price now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

