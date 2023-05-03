Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen folder cutout making you gag? We have some good news

We already know that Samsung is taking the external cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to new heights this year. The first-generation Galaxy Z Flip had a cover screen of only 1.1 inches which resulted in users directing heavy criticism toward Samsung since at that size the screen only had extremely limited capabilities. At the same time, the Motorola Razr had a 2.7-inch Quick View external screen which allowed Razr users to use it for many more features.













The Galaxy Z Flip 5's CAD renders showing the folder-shaped cover screen had many fans howling and not in delight. The folder cutout needed to be made in order to accommodate the dual cameras on the unit. However, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which were the top-selling foldables in 2021 and 2022, respectively) the cover screen will be all black until the display is on which means that the folder cutout won't be visible at all times.

SamMobile created a video showing how this would work. You wouldn't notice the folder cutout when the cover screen is off, but you can see it when the external display is being used. So even if the CAD renders disappointed you, you won't see that folder cutout as often as you might think. Based on the sheer size of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's rumored 3.4-inch cover screen, the phone will trail the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's Quick View screen by .1 inch but it tops the Oppo N2 Flip's 3.26-inch external display by .14 inches.





We could see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 unveiled in late July this year, a couple of weeks earlier than usual. That could be part of Samsung's plan to have more time between the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the iPhone 15 series. Last year there were approximately three weeks between the Galaxy Z Flip 4's launch date and the release date of the iPhone 14 line. The longer that time-period expands, the less likely it is that an iPhone 15 series handset stands in the way of a Galaxy Z Flip 5 purchase.

