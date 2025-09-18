Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) wants its throne back and is now selling for $250 off
The watch still delivers an immense amount of value and is a no-brainer at its current price.
If you’re a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle, you’re probably eyeing the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), Samsung’s latest smartwatch for the active. However, you may want to check out the previous generation, too, as a massive discount on Amazon has made it an even bigger bang for your buck.
You can currently score this premium timepiece in Titanium White for just south of $400, saving you a whopping $250. That’s a generous 38% markdown, which we believe makes this smartwatch simply unmissable. And while the price cut comes from a third-party seller rather than Amazon itself, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so there’s nothing to worry about.
As a proper smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) ticks all the right boxes. For instance, it has incredible durability thanks to its titanium case and sapphire crystal display, allowing it to survive accidental bumps like a champ. Additionally, it sports IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it’s dust-tight and can withstand complete submersion of up to 328 feet without breaking.
Then again, the Galaxy Watch Ultra more than compensates for its inferior battery life with a plethora of features. In addition to all the standard stuff you’d expect to find on a premium wearable, you also get sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s body composition analysis.
There’s also support for smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. And since it runs on Wear OS, you can download various apps directly on your wrist.
So, is the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) worth getting? We strongly believe it is, as it truly brings a lot to the table. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now while you can.
