Galaxy Watch 6 won’t charge faster, FCC listing reveals
A new FCC listing reveals that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 possibly won’t be charging any faster than last year’s model. While Samsung has an established pattern of releasing their wearables in August, some rumors suggest that this year’s Watch 6 might be launched sometime earlier than that. The release date will most likely match that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 series.

Several things have become clear with the Galaxy Watch 6 passing the FCC listing. For better or worse, one of them is that the new watch won’t be charging much faster than the Galaxy Watch 5. Other than that, the model number for the different sizes became public.

So, the SM-R930 and SM-R940 will most likely be the two size variants available for the Galaxy Watch 6. Also, there’ll be SM-R935 and SM-R945 models, which are probably the Classic versions or just the LTE versions of the Watch 6.

A considerable upgrade from Galaxy Watch 5?

The upcoming wearables are rumored to be a solid upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The listing reveals that the Watch 6 will feature Bluetooth 5.3 and have NFC support. For comparison, last year’s wearables used Bluetooth 5.2.

Another detail that became known from the listing is that the Watch 6 shall have a wireless charger that tops at 10W. For those who don’t know, that’s the same charging speed as last year’s model. The rotating bezel, which was a much-missed feature, is also coming back to the Classic model.

A brief overview of Samsung’s most recent wearables

So far, Samsung has continuously been pushing the boundaries of innovation with its wearables. Last year’s Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro offered consumers a handful of awesome features packed in a sleek design.

With few considerable differences between the models, primarily in terms of battery life, both the Classic and Pro versions proved to be successful. Following the release of both wearables, the company scored shipment increases that might not have been as flattering as Apple’s, but they’re still worth mentioning.

