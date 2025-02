Sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic shines even brighter with this hefty discount

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $160! $160 off (37%) Amazon has knocked $160 off the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, bringing it down to just under $270. This former flagship still delivers a premium design and plenty of great features, including Samsung’s body composition tool. At this price, it’s a solid deal—so don't wait and save on one now! Buy at Amazon



As a high-end Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more than just a pretty face. In addition to its sleek design and iconic rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation through menus, it boasts every health-tracking feature you'd expect from such a device. It even supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you measure your fat and muscle percentages.



On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, so you can easily download apps from Google's Play Store directly onto it. The watch also comes with NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and the ability to make calls. Its battery lasts all day, so you won't have to worry about it running out while you're out and about, although you will likely need to charge it every night.



Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be an older model now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it's still worth every penny. Furthermore, at its current price on Amazon, it's an absolute bargain. So, don't hesitate and score one for less with this deal while you still can!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra may be a top pick at $235 off on Amazon right now, but if you're a Samsung user in the market for a stylish smartwatch that can complement even an expensive suit, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the one to get.Amazon is currently offering the 47mm Bluetooth version of this sleek timepiece at a 37% discount, allowing you to snag one for just under $270. Not too shabby, considering the wearable's usual cost is around $430, meaning you'll save $160 with this deal. But act quickly! A few weeks ago, the price cut was $170, and you never know when it might be reduced again.