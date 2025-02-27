GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic shines even brighter with this hefty discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra may be a top pick at $235 off on Amazon right now, but if you're a Samsung user in the market for a stylish smartwatch that can complement even an expensive suit, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the one to get.

Amazon is currently offering the 47mm Bluetooth version of this sleek timepiece at a 37% discount, allowing you to snag one for just under $270. Not too shabby, considering the wearable's usual cost is around $430, meaning you'll save $160 with this deal. But act quickly! A few weeks ago, the price cut was $170, and you never know when it might be reduced again.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $160!

$160 off (37%)
Amazon has knocked $160 off the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, bringing it down to just under $270. This former flagship still delivers a premium design and plenty of great features, including Samsung’s body composition tool. At this price, it’s a solid deal—so don't wait and save on one now!
Buy at Amazon


As a high-end Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more than just a pretty face. In addition to its sleek design and iconic rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation through menus, it boasts every health-tracking feature you'd expect from such a device. It even supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you measure your fat and muscle percentages.

On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, so you can easily download apps from Google's Play Store directly onto it. The watch also comes with NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and the ability to make calls. Its battery lasts all day, so you won't have to worry about it running out while you're out and about, although you will likely need to charge it every night.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be an older model now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it's still worth every penny. Furthermore, at its current price on Amazon, it's an absolute bargain. So, don't hesitate and score one for less with this deal while you still can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless