With its price plunging to a new all-time low, the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is a no-brainer
With the release of its latest M3-powered iPad Air, Apple has pushed the M2-powered model into the older tech category—a place no techie really wants to visit. After all, we, the tech-savvy, always prefer the newest gadget and rarely look back.
However, the beautiful thing about the tech of Christmas Past is that bargains can often be found on these devices. And that's exactly the case with the 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip, released in 2024.
Amazon is selling the 512GB version of this beast at a hefty $200 discount, slashing 22% off its price. This lets you get the Wi-Fi model in Space Gray for just under $700 instead of splurging on about $900. And guess what? That's a new all-time low for this particular variant, making Amazon's offer one you can't miss out on.
As for the tablet itself, well, the difference between the M2 and M3 chips isn't that drastic, really, which means that the iPad Air from 2024 still packs an insane amount of firepower and can tackle anything you throw its way. Essentially, this makes it the go-to iPad for bargain hunters, as it packs a punch at a way lower price compared to its successor.
But the goodies don't stop there. The 11-inch LCD display features a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution, delivering an incredible viewing experience with clear, vibrant visuals. While its 500 nits of brightness might make outdoor viewing a bit challenging, you won't run into any issues indoors.
Overall, the 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is a powerhouse worth grabbing. It delivers serious performance, sharp visuals, and even supports Apple's Pencil Pro, making it a solid choice for those who like to use their tablet with a stylus. And being at its lowest price ever, we believe the M2-powered iPad Air is a no-brainer. So, don't wait around—grab one today!
