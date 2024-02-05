The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just stole the limelight on Walmart; get one now at 27% off
Do you remember the awesome Best Buy deal on the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic we told you about a week ago? In case you don’t know what we’re talking about, both the 4G and the Bluetooth-only models received a 15-18% markdown on Best Buy (and the deals are still live, too!). Today, Walmart seems to have decided to join in the fun with a head-turning discount on the larger model with no cellular connectivity.
This bad boy is the whole package – plenty of smarts in gorgeous packaging. Not only does this puppy look stunning with its iconic rotating bezel that some users missed in the Watch 5 Series, but it’s also equipped with sapphire crystal glass protection to keep the gorgeous screen scratch-free!
When you jump into a workout, don’t remove the Samsung timepiece and keep your goals on track instead. Like most conventional smartwatches, this one has auto workout tracking that automatically detects various forms of exercise. So, you don’t have to worry about losing precious performance information during your evening run. Naturally, you can also track your activities (over 90) manually.
The Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for Android users also offers quite a bit of battery life. Even though it’s incredibly feature-heavy, this timepiece can routinely last you over 36 hours between charges. In comparison, Apple’s smartwatch gives you about half that.
For context, the Samsung timepiece with a 47mm case and Bluetooth now sees a super rare $115 price cut at the merchant. This discount essentially lands the smartwatch at a tad over $310. That’s an epic deal, given that one of the best Android smartwatches typically sells at $429.99!
As mentioned, it’s not just about its looks – the timepiece features all the latest bells and whistles from Samsung’s wearable technology. With a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on your wrist, you get personalized heart rate zones, fall detection, improved sleep tracking and coaching, an enhanced BIA sensor, and more.
