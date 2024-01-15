A limited-time Woot deal lowers the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price by 58%, turning it into an absolute steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watches may be among the best wearables on the market, but they usually cost an arm and a leg, which makes them a bit of a stretch for someone on a budget.
However, don't let despair enter your heart, mind, and soul, since Woot is currently offering a killer deal on the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE connectivity, allowing you to snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch at a "Pointless Price." That specific model is on sale at a bonkers 58% discount, lowering the price to the unbelievable $179.99, allowing you to score sweet savings of $250.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be an older smartwatch, but it's still worth every single penny. As a former top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch, it's a premium timepiece with a stylish design, ensuring it won't look out of place when worn alongside a fancy suit for a business meeting. Furthermore, the rotating bezel on board makes navigating around the menus a lot easier, in addition to adding extra points to the fancy design.
On top of what we mentioned so far, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download a gazillion of watch faces and many apps — including games for smartwatches — directly on your trusty wearable. Additionally, the watch packs features such as smart notifications, NFC, Google Assistant, and Bixby.
While an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's just unmissable at its current price at Woot, especially if you are someone on a budget. However, this is a limited-time deal. The offer will be valid for just 17 more days or until supplies last. So we suggest you act fast and get your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now while you still can!
