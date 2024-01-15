Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

A limited-time Woot deal lowers the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price by 58%, turning it into an absolute steal

Deals Wearables
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A limited-time Woot deal lowers the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price by 58%, turning it into an ab
Samsung's Galaxy Watches may be among the best wearables on the market, but they usually cost an arm and a leg, which makes them a bit of a stretch for someone on a budget.

However, don't let despair enter your heart, mind, and soul, since Woot is currently offering a killer deal on the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE connectivity, allowing you to snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch at a "Pointless Price." That specific model is on sale at a bonkers 58% discount, lowering the price to the unbelievable $179.99, allowing you to score sweet savings of $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, LTE, Black): Save $250!

Get the LTE version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $250 off its price at Woot through this limited time deal. This is a stylish smartwatch loaded with features, and is a real bargain for money, especially at its current price at Woot.
$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $190!

Get the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver for $190 off its price on Amazon. This is a stylish smartwatch loaded with features, and is a real bargain for money.
$190 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be an older smartwatch, but it's still worth every single penny. As a former top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch, it's a premium timepiece with a stylish design, ensuring it won't look out of place when worn alongside a fancy suit for a business meeting. Furthermore, the rotating bezel on board makes navigating around the menus a lot easier, in addition to adding extra points to the fancy design.

In addition to its pretty face, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs a plethora of health-tracking features, allowing you to track your workouts in style. Also, the watch supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which you can use to gain insight into your muscle and body fat percentages.

On top of what we mentioned so far, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download a gazillion of watch faces and many apps — including games for smartwatches — directly on your trusty wearable. Additionally, the watch packs features such as smart notifications, NFC, Google Assistant, and Bixby.

While an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's just unmissable at its current price at Woot, especially if you are someone on a budget. However, this is a limited-time deal. The offer will be valid for just 17 more days or until supplies last. So we suggest you act fast and get your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now while you still can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

You can now save an incredible $540 on a Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and a keyboard
You can now save an incredible $540 on a Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and a keyboard
Cool Motorola deal knocks the affordable Moto G Play (2023) under the $100 mark
Cool Motorola deal knocks the affordable Moto G Play (2023) under the $100 mark
Apple's San Diego AI team faces relocation or termination
Apple's San Diego AI team faces relocation or termination
Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ announcement set for January 29
Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ announcement set for January 29
Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users
Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users
Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can
Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless