A limited-time Woot deal lowers the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price by 58%, turning it into an absolute steal

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be an older smartwatch, but it's still worth every single penny. As a former top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch, it's a premium timepiece with a stylish design, ensuring it won't look out of place when worn alongside a fancy suit for a business meeting. Furthermore, the rotating bezel on board makes navigating around the menus a lot easier, in addition to adding extra points to the fancy design.In addition to its pretty face, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs a plethora of health-tracking features, allowing you to track your workouts in style. Also, the watch supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which you can use to gain insight into your muscle and body fat percentages.On top of what we mentioned so far, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download a gazillion of watch faces and many apps — including games for smartwatches — directly on your trusty wearable. Additionally, the watch packs features such as smart notifications, NFC, Google Assistant, and Bixby.While an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's just unmissable at its current price at Woot, especially if you are someone on a budget. However, this is a limited-time deal. The offer will be valid for just 17 more days or until supplies last. So we suggest you act fast and get your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now while you still can!