Walmart slashes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price, making it the dream smartwatch for Galaxy users on a budget

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are good smartwatches. However, they are not exactly budget-friendly, so if you are in the market for an easier on-the-pocket Galaxy Watch, we suggest you take advantage of this sweet deal.

At the moment, the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $200.99 off its price at Walmart. This means you now have the chance to snatch this awesome smartwatch for just $179.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm, Black, Bluetooth: Save

Get the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in black from Walmart and save $201 in the process.
$201 off (53%)
$179
$379 99
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is no spring chicken; however, don't let that stop you from capitalizing on this nice deal. The saying: "old but gold" applies in full force here.

First, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a stylish smartwatch that goes well even with a suit. In addition to that, since it's a premium smartwatch, after all, it packs a plethora of health-tracking features. On top of that, it also supports Samsung's awesome body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.

Furthermore, since the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3 — upgradable to Wear OS 4 — you can download apps and games directly to your smartwatch. Additionally, the watch supports features such as smart notifications, NFC, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby.

As for its battery life, it's perfectly capable of lasting you the whole day without the need for any top-ups. However, you will probably need to charge it overnight.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still worth it despite its age. Furthermore, Walmart's current sweet reduction in price makes it the dream smartwatch for every Galaxy user on a budget. That said, the offer probably won't stay available for too long, so our advice is to tap that deal button and snatch a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with an awesome discount now while you still can.
