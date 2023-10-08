Amazon cuts the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price by 43%, making it the top choice for Galaxy users on a budget

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

We have truly wonderful news for all Galaxy users looking for a new Galaxy Watch on a budget. At the moment, Amazon is selling the 46mm Bluetooth version of the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver for 43% off its price. 

If you open our calculator app on that fancy phone of yours and start estimating your potential savings, you will see you have the chance to save $165 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this deal. Amazon is also currently selling the LTE-powered 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $160 off its price; however, only a few units are left, so you should definitely act fast if you want that sweet LTE connectivity.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is among those smartwatches that pack a stylish design and go well even with a suit. So, you will be able to wear it to fancy dinners and business meetings without worrying that it will look out of place in such a fancy environment.

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not just a stylish timepiece. As an ex-flagship smartwatch, this bad boy is loaded with health-tracking features. It also comes equipped with Samsung's sweet body composition functionality, which allows you to measure aspects like your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more directly from your wrist.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS — upgradable to Wear OS 4 — which means you can use and download various apps, including a few games, directly on your smartwatch. The watch also sports features such as NFC, smart notifications, and Google Assistant in addition to Samsung's Bixby.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be the granddaddy of Samsung's all-new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but that granddaddy still packs a serious punch and has a lot to offer. Furthermore, Amazon's huge discount makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a real steal, so don't waste any time thinking and just go ahead and buy it while it's so heavily discounted on Amazon.
