Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever

Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities.

This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99 price of the 40mm version of the watch, bringing it to its lowest price ever. Yes, we know it's the previous generation, but it's still a flagship watch, and it's still very good. At that price, it's just unbeatable!

Let's quickly run through the features: this is a WearOS watch, thanks to the latest turn that Samsung made, leaving Tizen in the past. The design is absolutely amazing and very stylish; you can wear this watch to a gala premiere, a family dinner, or take it for a spin at the track, no problem.

The display is very bright and crisp, which is no surprise given that it's a Samsung AMOLED panel. Excellent tracking capabilities can be found onboard, including exercise auto-detection, SpO2 readings, and VO2Max tracking. You also get body composition analysis, including fat, muscle, and bone percentages, for the fitness enthusiasts out there.

Last but not least, being a WearOS smartwatch, you get everything Google on your wrist—all kinds of apps and services, from Google Maps to Assistant, Pay, YouTube, and more. For more details, you can always check out our full Galaxy Watch 4 review.

You just can't miss that one! Get it while it's still hot!

