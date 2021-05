The Galaxy Watch 3 is now $150 off at Best Buy for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Well, we’ve got around a month until Amazon Prime Day 2021 , but that doesn’t stop Best Buy from surprising us with a hefty discount on the Galaxy Watch 3 – the current flagship smartwatch by Samsung. For a limited time, the big retailer is slashing the Galaxy Watch 3 prices by $150, and the deal applies to both the 45mm and the 41mm one.A $150 discount means you can get the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for just $279.99, while the smaller one is available for $249.99. These prices really look like some of the deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so if you’ve been looking for a smartwatch, this might be a great opportunity.You will be getting seamless integration with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, or easy pairing with other phones, premium design, a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, and some productivity ones as well.The Galaxy Watch 3 features an elegant design with a leather stripe and a convenient rotating bezel for interaction with the smartwatch. Additionally, its watch faces can be customized to suit your preferences, while its bright OLED screen makes it easy to shoot a quick glance at your workout stats when your jogging outside.