The Galaxy Watch 3 is now $150 off at Best Buy for a limited time
A $150 discount means you can get the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for just $279.99, while the smaller one is available for $249.99. These prices really look like some of the deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so if you’ve been looking for a smartwatch, this might be a great opportunity.
You will be getting seamless integration with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, or easy pairing with other phones, premium design, a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, and some productivity ones as well.
