At a whopping $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ continues to be a top choice for bargain hunters

If you're looking for an unmissable deal on a capable tablet, this is it. Amazon is still selling the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 128GB of storage at the jaw-dropping $150 discount we told you about a few weeks ago. This means you can still grab one for just under $450, a bargain price considering the slate usually goes for about $600.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB, Gray: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (25%)
Amazon is selling the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a sweet $150 discount, allowing you to score one for just under $450. The tablet boasts fast performance thanks to its Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, its 12.4-inch display delivers great visuals without breaking the bank. Act fast and score this bad boy for much less than usual now!
Buy at Amazon


While the deal is for the model in Gray, the Lavender and Mint color options are also available at the same discounted price. So you can grab the model that matches your taste. Just be sure to take advantage of this promo as soon as possible, as it has been up for grabs for a while now and could expire soon. Given how much this mid-range tablet brings to the table, you definitely don't want to miss out on this awesome promo.

Boasting a capable Exynos 1380 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle most tasks with ease. You shouldn't experience issues when browsing the web, your socials, and streaming movies. You'll even be able to play heavy games like Genshin Impact without any stutters, especially with the high 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the slate feel even snappier.

What's more, you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience thanks to the 12.4-inch LCD display with a high 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. And with the 10,090mAh battery on board, you'll have power for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger.

Did we mention that it also comes with its own stylus? Yep, that's right! Though on the more affordable side, this puppy ships with an S Pen, which you can use for jotting down notes and even painting.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is one of the best mid-range tablets on the market and offers a lot of value for its current sub-$450 price. So, don't hesitate and get one for less now!
