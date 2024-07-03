Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy just upgraded its bonkers deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, making it even more unmissable
A few days ago, we shared that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is discounted by a whopping $400 off at Best Buy! And while this was an unmissable deal, since it allowed deal hunters to get this powerhouse of a slate for just $699.99, it appears Best Buy is feeling more generous now, as it has upgraded this awesome discount.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $450 at Best Buy!

The 128GB variant of Samsung's ex flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a mesmerizing $450 price cut at Best Buy! This brings the slate to the mid-range category, making it a real bang for your buck. Act fast and save on one today!
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


At the moment, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage is discounted not by $400, but by $450, letting you score one for $649.99, instead of $1,099.99. That being said, this discount will probably expire soon, so don't dilly-dally and get your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra through this now, as this slate is a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung's top-of-the-line slate in 2022. And while a few years have passed since then, this fella still delivers exceptional performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, we should also point out that some assertions suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly. So, have this in mind as well.

A premium tablet should also come with a gorgeous display. That's why, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rocks a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, delivering better colors and brightness when watching content in this format.

Additionally, the 11,200mAh battery on board offers enough power to last the whole day without recharging. Oh, and like a proper high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for stuff such as taking notes faster and even for painting on your slate.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain right now while on sale at this incredible $450 discount at Best Buy. Just be sure to snatch one now through this deal before the price cut disappears.

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

