Best Buy just upgraded its bonkers deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, making it even more unmissable
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few days ago, we shared that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is discounted by a whopping $400 off at Best Buy! And while this was an unmissable deal, since it allowed deal hunters to get this powerhouse of a slate for just $699.99, it appears Best Buy is feeling more generous now, as it has upgraded this awesome discount.
At the moment, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage is discounted not by $400, but by $450, letting you score one for $649.99, instead of $1,099.99. That being said, this discount will probably expire soon, so don't dilly-dally and get your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra through this now, as this slate is a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung's top-of-the-line slate in 2022. And while a few years have passed since then, this fella still delivers exceptional performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, we should also point out that some assertions suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly. So, have this in mind as well.
Additionally, the 11,200mAh battery on board offers enough power to last the whole day without recharging. Oh, and like a proper high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for stuff such as taking notes faster and even for painting on your slate.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain right now while on sale at this incredible $450 discount at Best Buy. Just be sure to snatch one now through this deal before the price cut disappears.
At the moment, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage is discounted not by $400, but by $450, letting you score one for $649.99, instead of $1,099.99. That being said, this discount will probably expire soon, so don't dilly-dally and get your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra through this now, as this slate is a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung's top-of-the-line slate in 2022. And while a few years have passed since then, this fella still delivers exceptional performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, we should also point out that some assertions suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly. So, have this in mind as well.
A premium tablet should also come with a gorgeous display. That's why, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rocks a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, delivering better colors and brightness when watching content in this format.
Additionally, the 11,200mAh battery on board offers enough power to last the whole day without recharging. Oh, and like a proper high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for stuff such as taking notes faster and even for painting on your slate.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain right now while on sale at this incredible $450 discount at Best Buy. Just be sure to snatch one now through this deal before the price cut disappears.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: