One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US



While Samsung has slowed down the release of new tablets, with the latest flagship slate being the Galaxy Tab S8 series from 2021, development and software support for the most recent tablets has hardly ceased.





In fact, the South Korean company is currently rolling out the latest One UI 5.1 software update to its most recent tablets. The software update for the tablets in particular has a build number that ends in BWC1, while the rest of the build number depending on the specific tablet model.





One UI 5.1 officially broke cover as the sidekick software update to go with Samsung's Galaxy S23 series just a few months ago, but is now spreading wings to the majority of eligible Samsung devices. What's new with this software update, and more importantly, what new features are now available for the Galaxy Tab S8 series?









One of the major new changes coming along with the One UI 5.1 update include enhanced image remastering, which tries its bets to improve the looks of your photos, sometimes with questionable success







Other features delivered with the One UI 5.1 update include enhancements to the multitasking, Modes and Routines, Samsung DeX, widgets, Samsung Internet, and more. You can read more about all that in our dedicated One UI 5.1 round-up







Now, after being the best tablet series Samsung had in its portfolio for upwards of an year, rumors and expectations are ramping up about the possible successor to the Galaxy Tab Series 8. In particular, we expect Samsung to release the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year, most likely in August, and most certainly alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable flagships.





We expect a trio of tablets once again, a relatively compact Galaxy Tab S9, a slightly larger Galaxy Tab S9+, and finally, a humongous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, possibly surpassing the 14-inch display size and also boasting a battery larger than 10,000mAh battery. All will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which also powers up the Galaxy S23 series.

