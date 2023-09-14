Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

For a limited time, the awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be yours for less at Samsung

Samsung Tablets Deals
Follow Us
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a limited time, the awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be yours for less at Samsung
If you are in the market for a budget-friendly Android tablet, then we suggest you tap the deal button below and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE while it's discounted on Samsung's website.

That's right, the 128GB version of this awesome tablet is currently $100 off its price at Samsung and can now be yours for $499.99 as part of Samsung's ongoing Discover Samsung Fall shopping event. If you want more storage, you can grab the 256GB version instead, which is also currently $100 off its price. If you want to save more, you can trade in your old tablet with Samsung for additional savings in the form of trade-in credit. 

However, we suggest you act fast and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now since this is a deal-of-the-day kind of offer, which means it has a timer on it and won't be available for long.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB: Now $100 OFF at Samsung!

Grab the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Samsung and save $100 in the process. This is an awesome tablet with good performance, a nice display, and even an S Pen.
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB: Now $100 OFF at Samsung!

Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Samsung and save $100 in the process. This is an awesome tablet with good performance, a nice display, and even an S Pen.
$100 off (15%)
$579 99
$679 99
Buy at Samsung


The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an awesome mid-range tablet. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood, which delivers reasonably good performance. The tablet can easily deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, social media, and streaming videos. It can even run light games like Crossy Road.

In addition to its good performance, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a big 12.4-inch screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution and an enormous 10,090 mAh battery. All this makes the tablet an awesome device for entertainment. Also, did we mention that there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card on deck? So, if you think that 128GB won't be enough, you can expand the storage with a memory card.

Probably the biggest advantage of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, however, is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, thus saving you more money since you won't need to buy a stylus separately. You can use the included S Pen to write faster or even as a painting brush.

As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an awesome tablet that offers good performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. So, don't waste time thinking; just tap the deal button in this article and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE at a discounted price from Samsung today!

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless