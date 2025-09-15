Galaxy Tab S11 gets generous discount and can’t wait to upgrade your tablet experience

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11 with an attached keyboard.
If you’re in the market for a powerful new 11-inch tablet running on Android, you’re probably eyeing the all-new Galaxy Tab S11. After all, this is one of Samsung’s latest high-end slates, which means it brings a lot to the table and is worth every penny.

The problem is, you’ll have to shell out lots of cash to get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11. But fret not, fellow bargain hunter, as you can currently snag this powerhouse for much less than usual if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.

Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (12%)
Act fast and score the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S11 for $120 off its price. This is one of the best tablets on the market, packing high-end performance, a gorgeous display, and a reliable battery. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770!

$209 99
$979 99
$770 off (79%)
Samsung is also offering a $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11 with 512GB of storage. In addition, it lets you save up to an extra $650 by trading in an eligible device. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


Amazon is offering a sweet $120 discount on the 512GB model, letting you score one for just under $860. But if you have an old tablet to trade, be sure to check how much you can save at Samsung, as the tech giant offers the same $120 markdown plus up to an additional $650 off with eligible trade-ins.

Being one of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S11 ticks all the right boxes. For instance, it features a powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM. This impressive hardware allows the tablet to tackle any task or game without hiccups. It also makes it a solid choice for users who plan to use the tablet for years, as this much firepower means it will stay relevant for quite a while.

Its biggest highlight is the 11-inch display, which is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. All this means you’ll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go, even in direct sunlight. Meanwhile, its 8,400 mAh battery should ensure you have enough power for the whole day without needing to carry a charger.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 definitely sounds like an unmissable bargain. That’s why we urge you to pull the trigger on this deal now and upgrade your tablet game today!

