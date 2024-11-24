Sweetly discounted on Amazon, the new Galaxy Tab S10+ is a top seller this Black Friday

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $150 OFF for Black Friday! Samsung's new powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage space, is now $150 off its price for Black Friday. This means you can get this bad boy for just under $850, which is an unmissable deal. Being one of Samsung's top-tier tablets, this fella comes with a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and delivers great performance. The tablet is great for work and entertainment, so act fast and save now! $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save up to $850 with trade-in! Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10+ at Samsung. Right now, the 256GB version is on sale for $150 off its price. You can save up to an additional $700 with a trade-in or $50 without. Act fast and save big today! $850 off (85%) Trade-in $149 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

We understand that $850 is still far from budget-friendly, but this is actually the lowest price we've seen on the+ on Amazon. Furthermore, Samsung announced the slate just a few months ago, so $150 off on a newly-released, top-tier tablet is actually an unmissable discount.Being one of Samsung's latest and greatest devices, the+ delivers fast performance and can tackle any task with ease thanks to its powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. With this much firepower, we think it's safe to say that the tablet is a top choice for someone looking for a workhorse device.There's also the beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display on board, which packs a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 ratio, and delivers an incredible viewing experience. Furthermore, the screen features a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming, and supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.Just like its predecessors, the+ also comes with its own S Pen out of the box, which you can use to jot down notes faster and even paint on your fancy tablet.In conclusion, the+ may not be an affordable tablet, but it's a slate that will serve you well and you won't regret getting it. Therefore, don't hesitate and get yours now while it's still $150 off its price for Black Friday!