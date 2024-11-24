Sweetly discounted on Amazon, the new Galaxy Tab S10+ is a top seller this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year's November festivities have brought a slew of unmissable Black Friday tablet deals. However, if you're in the market for a new high-end Samsung tablet, Amazon's current offer on the Galaxy Tab S10+ will pique your interest the most.
Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling the 256GB version of Samsung's latest top-tier slate for $150 off its price. Thanks to this sweet discount, you now have the chance to score this beast for just under $850.
We understand that $850 is still far from budget-friendly, but this is actually the lowest price we've seen on the Galaxy Tab S10+ on Amazon. Furthermore, Samsung announced the slate just a few months ago, so $150 off on a newly-released, top-tier tablet is actually an unmissable discount.
Being one of Samsung's latest and greatest devices, the Galaxy Tab S10+ delivers fast performance and can tackle any task with ease thanks to its powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. With this much firepower, we think it's safe to say that the tablet is a top choice for someone looking for a workhorse device.
Just like its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S10+ also comes with its own S Pen out of the box, which you can use to jot down notes faster and even paint on your fancy tablet.
There's also the beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display on board, which packs a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 ratio, and delivers an incredible viewing experience. Furthermore, the screen features a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming, and supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be an affordable tablet, but it's a slate that will serve you well and you won't regret getting it. Therefore, don't hesitate and get yours now while it's still $150 off its price for Black Friday!
