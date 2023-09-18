Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you struggle to find the ideal Android tablet that meets your needs without exceeding your budget, we might be able to help. Let us share with you an amazing limited-time-only offer at Amazon UK. The merchant now sells the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at a lower price, making the already affordable slate even more budget-friendly.

Typically, this 2021-released device with 32GB of storage can set you back some £149.00 when it’s not on sale. But now, you have a limited chance to get it at Amazon UK for 20% less, which, we believe, is quite a tempting proposal. The discount applies to the Wi-Fi-only version of the slate in Grey and Silver. Fret not if you’d prefer the LTE-enabled model – it’s also on sale, offered at 17% off.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Wi-Fi, 32GB: 20% off at Amazon UK

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is currently available at Amazon UK. The slate goes for 20% less than usual. With it's 8.7 inches, it offers the perfect source of entertainment on the go.
£30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, LTE: save 17% at Amazon UK

If you need an LTE-enabled Samsung tablet that's portable and affordable, we suggest you consider Amazon UK's deal on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's currently 17% cheaper than usual.
£30 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


The Android device doesn’t offer a premium experience like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but it’s great for handling undemanding tasks on a budget. For under £120, this device should give you everything you’re looking for.

With its 8.7 inches, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is compact enough to navigate with one hand. You can do a variety of simple but necessary tasks with just your thumb, making it ideal for people with busy hands.

As you probably expect, this entry-level slate isn’t well suited for extensive gaming sessions. What it’s best suited for is binge-watching and casual web browsing. With its dual speaker system, the Android tablet ensures you won’t miss a single detail from your favorite drama series, while the ‎1340 x 800 resolution enables you to immerse yourself in the virtual world.

Mind you, this cheap and compact slate isn’t just small but also very thin and lightweight. It also features an aluminum frame and back for better protection against accidental damage. In addition, it’s equipped with a large battery, so you don’t have to worry about finding a power outlet too often.

We wouldn’t say that this Samsung tablet is the best on the market. However, it still has decent specs, a sturdy build, and offers intuitive navigation. So, if you’re looking for something to make your binge-watching sessions enjoyable without the extra cost, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal.

