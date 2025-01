Galaxy S25: what's in the box

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000! Expired

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $700 off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $500 off $299 99 $799 99 $500 off (63%) The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $50 Samsung Credit available, too! Pre-order at Samsung





What’s in the box of the Galaxy S25?

A Galaxy S25 phone

phone A USB-C charging and data transfer cable

A SIM ejection tool

Paper inserts

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

What’s NOT in the box of the Galaxy S25?

A charging brick

Headphones

A protective case

Galaxy S25

Does the Galaxy S25 work with the Galaxy S24’s charging brick?

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After months of leaks and anticipation, the Galaxy S25 series has finally gotten its flashy official announcement. The phones are now ready to challenge their rivals for the title of the best phone of 2025, and we'll know soon enough how competitive they are.Meanwhile, if you were one of the early birds and already pre-ordered the fancy flagships, you may want to know what you'll get in the box and what you won't.The content of the box remains the same across thelineup, so it's the same for the, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra (of course, the phone in there should be different).It's been a couple of years since phone makers removed the charging brick from the box of flagship models. Headphones in the box with a new phone are also a thing of the past, and if you're younger, you may not even remember those distant times.As you can see, things are pretty straightforward, like any year. It would be nice if there's a protective case in the box though, at least to serve you until you get a coolofficial case, but hey - it's not a big deal anyway given the fact that the official cases are already available for purchase.Yes, so you have no need to rush for a new charger.Theseries sport the same charging abilities as their predecessors. This means the basecomes with 25W wired charging, while the bigger S25 Plus and the Ultra support up to 45W wired charging. That's basically the same as the S23 models as well.So, if you're already rocking a Galaxy S24 charging brick (or an S23 one), it will be perfectly fine with the new phones. If you have an older adapter, though, it may not allow you to reach the best charging speeds, so you may need to think about an upgrade.