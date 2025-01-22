Galaxy S25: what's in the box

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25: what's in the box
After months of leaks and anticipation, the Galaxy S25 series has finally gotten its flashy official announcement. The phones are now ready to challenge their rivals for the title of the best phone of 2025, and we'll know soon enough how competitive they are.

Meanwhile, if you were one of the early birds and already pre-ordered the fancy flagships, you may want to know what you'll get in the box and what you won't.

What’s in the box of the Galaxy S25?

  • A Galaxy S25 phone
  • A USB-C charging and data transfer cable
  • A SIM ejection tool
  • Paper inserts

The content of the box remains the same across the Galaxy S25 lineup, so it's the same for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra (of course, the phone in there should be different).

What’s NOT in the box of the Galaxy S25?

  • A charging brick
  • Headphones
  • A protective case

It's been a couple of years since phone makers removed the charging brick from the box of flagship models. Headphones in the box with a new phone are also a thing of the past, and if you're younger, you may not even remember those distant times.

As you can see, things are pretty straightforward, like any year. It would be nice if there's a protective case in the box though, at least to serve you until you get a cool Galaxy S25 official case, but hey - it's not a big deal anyway given the fact that the official cases are already available for purchase.

Does the Galaxy S25 work with the Galaxy S24’s charging brick?


Yes, so you have no need to rush for a new charger.

The Galaxy S25 series sport the same charging abilities as their predecessors. This means the base Galaxy S25 comes with 25W wired charging, while the bigger S25 Plus and the Ultra support up to 45W wired charging. That's basically the same as the S23 models as well.

So, if you're already rocking a Galaxy S24 charging brick (or an S23 one), it will be perfectly fine with the new phones. If you have an older adapter, though, it may not allow you to reach the best charging speeds, so you may need to think about an upgrade.
