Galaxy S25 Edge crushes the iPhone Air performance in benchmark tests, but only sometimes

On average, Apple’s ultra-slim flagship appears to be faster, but that may quickly change.

By
1comment
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
Apple has just announced the iPhone Air, equipping it with a version of the A19 Pro, which is its best-performing chipset. That puts the ultra slim device right against the Galaxy S25 Edge, and now we have the first opportunity to see which one is faster. 

Unfortunately, the answer may turn out to be a little more complicated than fans of either brand would like. On the bright side, you can say either is faster, as long as you’re okay with a bit of cherry picking. 

We don’t have a clear winner between the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge


The first benchmarks for the iPhone Air have started showing up on Geekbench, revealing that Apple has kept its promise to provide top-tier performance for the ultra-slim device. The single-core score of the iPhone Air ranges from 3,206 to over 3,700 points, and the multi-core score is between 8,546 and 9,737 points in different runs.

Comparing that to the results of the Galaxy S25 Edge makes for an interesting journey. Samsung’s ultra-slim phone has been available for months, so there is more data on Geekbench’s database. However, the single-core scores from the last few days range from 1,579 to 3,205, and the multi-core scores go as low as 6,564 and as high as 10,102.

Keep in mind that many people own a Galaxy S25 Edge and are running tests in all sorts of conditions. Once the iPhone Air reaches its first owners, it is likely to see a similarly wide range of scores. Even with that in mind, the S25 Edge outperforms the iPhone Air in its best multi-core tests and lags in the single-core tests. That doesn’t tell the full story, though.

If we compare the average scores of all available iPhone Air tests and the averages of all Galaxy S25 Edge since September 9, Apple is clearly doing better. In fact, the difference between the average scores looks jarring.

Best scoreAverage score
iPhone Air (single-core)3,7363,642
Galaxy S25 Edge (single-core)3,2052,634
iPhone Air (multi-core)9,7379,496
Galaxy S25 Edge (multi-core)10,1028,818

Before Samsung fans get mad, I need to clarify that with a bit of cherry picking, we can make either of the devices look superior. And that’s the main issue with such comparisons – they’re rarely representative of how the devices perform in real life.

There’s something more important


Looking at the scores, the only thing I can safely say is that both phones are fast. I don’t think any of them would stumble with any task. What’s left to see is how the iPhone Air holds up under sustained load, which is probably more important than the peak performance.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

