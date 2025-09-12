Galaxy S25 Edge crushes the iPhone Air performance in benchmark tests, but only sometimes
On average, Apple’s ultra-slim flagship appears to be faster, but that may quickly change.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple has just announced the iPhone Air, equipping it with a version of the A19 Pro, which is its best-performing chipset. That puts the ultra slim device right against the Galaxy S25 Edge, and now we have the first opportunity to see which one is faster.
Keep in mind that many people own a Galaxy S25 Edge and are running tests in all sorts of conditions. Once the iPhone Air reaches its first owners, it is likely to see a similarly wide range of scores. Even with that in mind, the S25 Edge outperforms the iPhone Air in its best multi-core tests and lags in the single-core tests. That doesn’t tell the full story, though.
If we compare the average scores of all available iPhone Air tests and the averages of all Galaxy S25 Edge since September 9, Apple is clearly doing better. In fact, the difference between the average scores looks jarring.
Before Samsung fans get mad, I need to clarify that with a bit of cherry picking, we can make either of the devices look superior. And that’s the main issue with such comparisons – they’re rarely representative of how the devices perform in real life.
Looking at the scores, the only thing I can safely say is that both phones are fast. I don’t think any of them would stumble with any task. What’s left to see is how the iPhone Air holds up under sustained load, which is probably more important than the peak performance.
Unfortunately, the answer may turn out to be a little more complicated than fans of either brand would like. On the bright side, you can say either is faster, as long as you’re okay with a bit of cherry picking.
The first benchmarks for the iPhone Air have started showing up on Geekbench, revealing that Apple has kept its promise to provide top-tier performance for the ultra-slim device. The single-core score of the iPhone Air ranges from 3,206 to over 3,700 points, and the multi-core score is between 8,546 and 9,737 points in different runs.
We don’t have a clear winner between the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge
The first benchmarks for the iPhone Air have started showing up on Geekbench, revealing that Apple has kept its promise to provide top-tier performance for the ultra-slim device. The single-core score of the iPhone Air ranges from 3,206 to over 3,700 points, and the multi-core score is between 8,546 and 9,737 points in different runs.
Comparing that to the results of the Galaxy S25 Edge makes for an interesting journey. Samsung’s ultra-slim phone has been available for months, so there is more data on Geekbench’s database. However, the single-core scores from the last few days range from 1,579 to 3,205, and the multi-core scores go as low as 6,564 and as high as 10,102.
Keep in mind that many people own a Galaxy S25 Edge and are running tests in all sorts of conditions. Once the iPhone Air reaches its first owners, it is likely to see a similarly wide range of scores. Even with that in mind, the S25 Edge outperforms the iPhone Air in its best multi-core tests and lags in the single-core tests. That doesn’t tell the full story, though.
Which phone do you want to appear faster?
The iPhone Air of Schrödinger is faster and slower than the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image Credit - Apple
If we compare the average scores of all available iPhone Air tests and the averages of all Galaxy S25 Edge since September 9, Apple is clearly doing better. In fact, the difference between the average scores looks jarring.
|Best score
|Average score
|iPhone Air (single-core)
|3,736
|3,642
|Galaxy S25 Edge (single-core)
|3,205
|2,634
|iPhone Air (multi-core)
|9,737
|9,496
|Galaxy S25 Edge (multi-core)
|10,102
|8,818
Before Samsung fans get mad, I need to clarify that with a bit of cherry picking, we can make either of the devices look superior. And that’s the main issue with such comparisons – they’re rarely representative of how the devices perform in real life.
Recommended Stories
There’s something more important
Looking at the scores, the only thing I can safely say is that both phones are fast. I don’t think any of them would stumble with any task. What’s left to see is how the iPhone Air holds up under sustained load, which is probably more important than the peak performance.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: