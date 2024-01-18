Galaxy S24 series delivers faster data speeds "only capable on T-Mobile's leading 5G network"

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S24 series device from T-Mobile



T-Mobile 's standalone (SA) 5G network, featuring a 5G core, offers four carrier aggregation which combine multiple 5G channels (called carriers) to increase the capacity of traffic that can run on the channels resulting in faster data speeds. to "taking four separate highways and turning them into a massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before." The SA 5G network will soon include uplink (UL) carrier aggregation for faster uplink data speeds. 's standalone (SA) 5G network, featuring a 5G core, offers four carrier aggregation which combine multiple 5G channels (called carriers) to increase the capacity of traffic that can run on the channels resulting in faster data speeds. T-Mobile compares it to "taking four separate highways and turning them into a massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before." The SA 5G network will soon include uplink (UL) carrier aggregation for faster uplink data speeds.









Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and

With uplink (UL) carrier aggregation, theseries, which includes the+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra , will deliver uplink data speeds up to 90% faster than the uplink speeds on the Galaxy S23 series. Video uploads on the new flagship series are nearly twice as fast compared to their predecessor models.





