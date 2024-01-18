Galaxy S24 series delivers faster data speeds "only capable on T-Mobile's leading 5G network"
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is open for pre-orders and T-Mobile subscribers ordering one of the new models could find themselves getting more than just cool new AI features. According to the U.S. wireless provider that knocked the stuffing out of the competition in Ookla's latest Speedtest Intelligence report, T-Mobile delivers faster downlink and uplink data speeds on 4G and 5G and the new phones will take advantage of technology that will make them faster.
T-Mobile's standalone (SA) 5G network, featuring a 5G core, offers four carrier aggregation which combine multiple 5G channels (called carriers) to increase the capacity of traffic that can run on the channels resulting in faster data speeds. T-Mobile compares it to "taking four separate highways and turning them into a massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before." The SA 5G network will soon include uplink (UL) carrier aggregation for faster uplink data speeds.
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network really shines with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship series
With uplink (UL) carrier aggregation, the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, will deliver uplink data speeds up to 90% faster than the uplink speeds on the Galaxy S23 series. Video uploads on the new flagship series are nearly twice as fast compared to their predecessor models.
Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile, says, "No one wants to get the most advanced Samsung Galaxy yet and find out it's being held back by their wireless provider. Thanks to the Un-carrier's leading 5G network with advanced capabilities, perk-packed plans and deals to get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup on Us, T-Mobile customers have nothing to worry about and everything to brag about on America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network."
In a recent report by Ookla, developer of the Speedtest.net app, T-Mobile scored a leading median 5G download speed of 238.87Mbps during the fourth quarter of 2023 topping Verizon (196.43Mbps), and AT&T (125.73Mbps).
