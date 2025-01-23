Get the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE bundled with the capable Galaxy Buds FE with this deal of a lifetime
During our deal hunt for unmissable offers today, we stumbled upon a sweet promo at Best Buy that will make every Samsung fan rejoice. Right now, the fan editions of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Buds are available as a heavily discounted package deal.
This allows you to score the Galaxy S24 FE and a pair of Galaxy Buds FE for just $589.98, saving you $160. That's an incredible offer, as you'd usually have to shell out around $750 to own these devices. And in case you're wondering, you can currently get them separately and still enjoy sweet savings, but you'll save more if you score them as a bundle with this deal.
As for whether they are worthy of your hard-earned cash, we believe that they both are. For instance, the Galaxy S24 FE delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease thanks to its Exynos 2400e chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. In addition, it comes with a capable 50 MP main camera that takes photos with high dynamic range, realistic colors, and plenty of detail.
The Galaxy Buds FE also offers quite a bang for your buck. Despite their budget price, they deliver good sound and feature capable ANC, which silences pesky noises impressively well for earbuds typically priced at $100. What's more, you can adjust their audio to fit your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Overall, you won't have buyer's remorse if you snag the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Buds FE through this package deal. So, we encourage you to act fast and tap the offer button in this article now while the promo is still up for grabs!
