Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
Samsung

The Galaxy S21 line nixes the best part of Samsung Pay

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 15, 2021, 3:51 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S21 line nixes the best part of Samsung Pay
When the Samsung Pay mobile payment system launched way back in 2015 together with Andorid Pay, seemingly to counter the Apple Pay endeavor that had appeared the prior year, it was the most versatile of the three technologies. Why?

Well, it supported the magnetic stripe technology (MST), in addition to the NFC chip that everyone else used. That meant that it was compatible with the legacy MST standard that most POS terminals in the US supported at the time. 

You just placed your phone close to the place where cards are swiped, and it sent a magnetic signal that mimics a regular credit or debit card, making it possible to pay using your phone in places where Apple and Android Pay users can't. 

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra can no longer imitate bank cards


Well, the new S21 series only supports NFC, and, when asked why it did away with the MST technology in its new phones, Samsung said that it is now becoming obsolete:

Due to the rapid adoption of near field communication (NFC) technology by consumers and businesses, beginning with devices launched in 2021, Samsung Pay will focus its support on NFC transactions, across the Galaxy portfolio. While future devices will no longer include magnetic stripe technology (MST), customers with previous, compatible Galaxy devices will be able to continue using Samsung Pay, including MST.

Too bad, as it was a convenient feature not without its hiccups, like having to explain to the cashier that it will actually work like a card even though it didn't register the first one or two times. In any case, it seems that there is finally a critical mass of NFC-enabled terminals everywhere, so that we can all move on in mobile payments technology.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$800off $400 Special AT&T $800off $400 Special Samsung $800off $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official
Popular stories
Samsung announces Galaxy SmartTag, the tracker for all your valuable items

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kills bugs dead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless