Huge camera modules: do you like them, do you hate them?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 05, 2020, 9:28 AM
So, we finally got a view of a real-life Galaxy S20 Ultra… allegedly! A photo of the phone surfaced and it pretty much reaffirmed everything that we’ve been seeing in the renders.

And it doesn’t look ugly per se, though the camera module still appears… bulky. A protruding camera has pretty much been a mainstay on smartphones for the past few years, but now that the number of lenses is steadily growing and we are getting tech like periscope zoom, the bumps are growing in size, instead of shrinking.



Some might actually like this look — it boldly states that the phone is going to have a beastly camera. But there are probably fans of the sleek and understated look out there who would find it… unsightly. So, we ask you — which camp are you in?

Bulky camera modules: yay or nay?

Vote View Result

yalokiy
4. yalokiy

Posts: 1140; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

It's ok, but could be better. Reminds me of old phones like HTC Evo 3D.

posted on 33 min ago

Locked-n-Loaded
3. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 130; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

3) who cares Thats me.. really? Who cares.

posted on 42 min ago

warrenellis93
2. warrenellis93

Posts: 566; Member since: Jul 21, 2011

yes if the cameras are good then it is worth it, but i feel like they are just changing the location and shape of the camera cluster so that everyone will know if you have a new phone or old phone

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
1. shield

Posts: 897; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Ugly camera bump.

posted on 1 hour ago

