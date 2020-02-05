Huge camera modules: do you like them, do you hate them?
And it doesn’t look ugly per se, though the camera module still appears… bulky. A protruding camera has pretty much been a mainstay on smartphones for the past few years, but now that the number of lenses is steadily growing and we are getting tech like periscope zoom, the bumps are growing in size, instead of shrinking.
Some might actually like this look — it boldly states that the phone is going to have a beastly camera. But there are probably fans of the sleek and understated look out there who would find it… unsightly. So, we ask you — which camp are you in?
4 Comments
4. yalokiy
Posts: 1140; Member since: Aug 01, 2016
posted on 33 min ago 0
3. Locked-n-Loaded
Posts: 130; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on 42 min ago 0
2. warrenellis93
Posts: 566; Member since: Jul 21, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 0
1. shield
Posts: 897; Member since: Sep 12, 2015
posted on 1 hour ago 0
