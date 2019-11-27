Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
So, what do you think of these new Galaxy S11 renders?

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 27, 2019, 9:19 AM
So, what do you think of these new Galaxy S11 renders?
Hey, it’s 2019 and leak culture is going strong. Nowadays, it’s pretty normal that we would know how a device would look some months before its official unveiling. Which is why nobody is surprised when new renders of the yet-unannounced Galaxy S11 pop up, with the leaker claiming that “this will be it”.

But the recent Galaxy S11 leaks have thrown the community in a bit of a panic… a camera module that looks a bit too bizzare, even by 2019 standards — which is saying something — has the community divided. Some say the leakster got it wrong, which is entirely possible, eventhough their track record has been pretty good for the past couple of years. Others are preparing to swallow the “it’s not so bad when you see it in person” pill.

In any case… what do you think of this leaked Galaxy S11 design?

What do you think of the leaked Galaxy S11 design?

nikhil23
Reply

1. nikhil23

Posts: 496; Member since: Dec 07, 2016

Isn't this poll pointless ? PA just wrote an article that these renders might be a mistake, courtesy of iceuniverse.

posted on 41 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

2. MsPooks

Posts: 232; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

The renders look like someone is trolling.

posted on 31 min ago

shield
Reply

3. shield

Posts: 867; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Ugly!

posted on 14 min ago

adecvat
Reply

4. adecvat

Posts: 658; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

FUgly

posted on 4 min ago

