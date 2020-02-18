Would you buy a Galaxy S10 in 2020?

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 phones it also proclaimed that it will be keeping the S10 line in rotation. With a significant price drop, the trio now costs as follows — the Galaxy S10e is $699.99, the Galaxy S10 starts from $749.99, and the Galaxy S10+ from $849.99. The question is... will people actually jump on this?
The S10 phones are still pretty great. They may be 2019 models but that doesn't change the fact that they are still quite powerful, have great cameras, and a design that is still very much in style. They will also get at least another major Android upgrade and still get security patches monthly. Cool, OK.
But still. The Galaxy S10e
wasn't really a hit with the audiences even when it was new. The S10 and S10+ are nice phones, but is Samsung asking a bit too much for them? The latest-generation iPhone 11 starts at $699.99, and on the Android side we've got no-frills competitors like OnePlus growing bigger and more prominent every month. Not to mention the second hand and refurbished market, which is flooded with bargain-priced Galaxy S10
units by now.
With all that, would you spend money on a full price Galaxy S10 (any variant) in 2020?
4 Comments
4. lyndon420
Posts: 6939; Member since: Jul 11, 2012
posted on 13 min ago 0
3. libra89
Posts: 2354; Member since: Apr 15, 2016
posted on 20 min ago 0
2. ShadowWarrior
Posts: 174; Member since: Aug 08, 2017
posted on 57 min ago 1
1. Guseingulievi
Posts: 18; Member since: Feb 28, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):