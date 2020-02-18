Polls

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 18, 2020, 9:25 AM
When Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 phones it also proclaimed that it will be keeping the S10 line in rotation. With a significant price drop, the trio now costs as follows — the Galaxy S10e is $699.99, the Galaxy S10 starts from $749.99, and the Galaxy S10+ from $849.99. The question is... will people actually jump on this?

The S10 phones are still pretty great. They may be 2019 models but that doesn't change the fact that they are still quite powerful, have great cameras, and a design that is still very much in style. They will also get at least another major Android upgrade and still get security patches monthly. Cool, OK.

But still. The Galaxy S10e wasn't really a hit with the audiences even when it was new. The S10 and S10+ are nice phones, but is Samsung asking a bit too much for them? The latest-generation iPhone 11 starts at $699.99, and on the Android side we've got no-frills competitors like OnePlus growing bigger and more prominent every month. Not to mention the second hand and refurbished market, which is flooded with bargain-priced Galaxy S10 units by now.

With all that, would you spend money on a full price Galaxy S10 (any variant) in 2020?

Would you buy a Galaxy S10 in 2020 for the full Samsung price?

lyndon420
4. lyndon420

Posts: 6939; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

It's the only decent phone that comes to mind that still has a headphone jack, SD slot and wireless charging. Bought one for my daughter and so far she's happy with it. I have another month or two left on my contract (LG V30)...so unless something better comes along that has the above mentioned features I'll probably get an S10.

posted on 13 min ago

libra89
3. libra89

Posts: 2354; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

I would buy the S10e again (I own one already), since there's nothing like that to update to. Everything else is much bigger.

posted on 20 min ago

ShadowWarrior
2. ShadowWarrior

Posts: 174; Member since: Aug 08, 2017

Using the S10e since release - love the phone. Need to see S20 in person to see if it lives up to an upgrade otherwise might go for an iPhone 11 Pro or the S10+

posted on 57 min ago

Guseingulievi
1. Guseingulievi

Posts: 18; Member since: Feb 28, 2019

I would not buy c10 at all, even in 2019. Samsung has big problems.

posted on 1 hour ago

