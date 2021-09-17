New Galaxy M52 color render leaked





The shade in question didn't have a special name revealed alongside it, but it appears to be a plain ceramic white hue, as seen in the picture below. The design is drastically different from the M51, for that matter: while the predecessor was silky smooth with an L-shaped camera sensor array, this one is serrated with vertical lines all across the back, and a much slimmer, rectangular camera module.







According to previous leaks, the other two colors that the Galaxy M52 will come in are black and blue (no pun intended).





As for specs, we already know what to expect from the handset for the most part. It will feature 5G and a dual-SIM card slot, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and NFC. The charging port will be a USB 2.0 Type-C port, which will support 25W fast charging.





The M52 will sport a 5,000mAh battery to power its hefty 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display (with a 120Hz refresh rate) and Snapdragon 778G processor, which is a common SoC in many mid-range phones.





It's also expected to come with 128GB of built-in storage, and 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.





While Samsung ditched the SD card slot with this year's Galaxy flagship series, the Galaxy M52 is lucky in that regard, retaining its microSD card slot for nearly unlimited expansion potential.





The camera situation is 32MP for the selfie snapper, along with a triple-camera array in the back featuring a 64MP, 12MP, and 5MP sensor.





Naturally, the Galaxy M52 will run Android 11 straight out of the box. As for an IP rating, we still don't have any info on that, but nearly all the other specs have already been leaked unofficially.

