Get brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for a whopping 47% off their price on one condition

As we reported, Apple users can currently snatch a brand-new pair of AirPods Pro 2 at a sweet $60 discount on Amazon. However, don't fall in despair if you are a Galaxy user on the hunt for a new pair of awesome-sounding Galaxy Buds! Amazon has you covered as well.

At the moment, the retailer has the international version of the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite on sale at a pretty awesome 47% discount. This sweet price cut means you'll save around $66 on these amazing earbuds if you pull the trigger on this offer while you can.

However, there is a considerable trade-off here. Being the international model, these earbuds don't come with an active warranty in the US, which means you'll have to pay out of your own pocket if they suddenly break or if something else happens and they need repairs. That being said, you'll get a 30-day warranty on your new earbuds with purchase.

We should point out, that this deal is the Galaxy Buds 2 have a lot to offer and are a real bargain for money, especially at their current price even without a warranty. They deliver amazing sound with a slight emphasis on bass. Also, Amazon's sweet discount makes them among the best — if not the best — earbuds currently available in the budget segment.

In addition to their amazing sound, the Galaxy Buds 2 are light and comfortable to wear and pack good ANC and battery life. They offer up to 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC disabled and up to 5 hours with it enabled. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 29 hours with ANC turned off and up to 20 hours with it turned on.

While you may be sacrificing warranty when getting the international model, you are scoring amazing earbuds on the cheap. So, if the idea of not having a warranty for your earbuds doesn't bother you, go ahead and tap the deal button at the beginning of the article to snag your Galaxy Buds 2 today!

