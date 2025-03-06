Affordable Galaxy A35 packs a punch, and most importantly, it's still $75 off on Amazon
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, but if you're not going to utilize all its power, getting a mid-range device is probably the smarter choice. After all, it doesn't make sense to spend too much on a phone you'll mainly use for calls, chatting, and browsing, right?
Of course, it would be an even better financial decision if you score the smartphone at a discount. This way, you'll get a capable handset that does the job at an even lower price.
Note that this isn't a new promo, as it has been available for a few weeks now. Also, we've seen better deals in the past. For instance, the phone was discounted by $100 during last year's Black Friday extravaganza. However, there are no such massive discounts available at the moment for this affordable gem. Plus, even at $75 off, the Galaxy A35 offers a lot of value in return.
Additionally, it takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera, especially when there is ample light, while its 5,000 mAh battery ensures it lasts the whole day without top-ups.
Overall, the Galaxy A35 is perfect if you want a capable phone for day-to-day tasks without breaking the bank. So, if it fits what you're looking for, don't hesitate and get one for less now!
If you agree with everything we said above, you'll be pleased to learn that Samsung's affordable Galaxy A35 is even more budget-friendly on Amazon right now. The retailer is selling it at a sweet 19% discount, letting you save $75 and score one for just under $325.
We thoroughly tested the phone upon release, and we were quite pleased by the performance of its Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM delivered. True, we experienced occasional stutters while navigating through the menus, but the device handled tasks like a champ. We even played League of Legends Wild Rift on it without any issues.
