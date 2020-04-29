T-Mobile giving away thousands of phone chargers for free in the coronavirus battle
The so-called Keep Americans Connected Pledge asks involved companies to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills, to suspend late fees, and to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone needing them. The urgent measures are valid until May 13, and there are even basic plans starting from $15, just as T-Mobile promised on the way to its merger with Sprint.
In these trying times, there’s never been a more critical time to stay connected with loved ones — especially if your loved one is in the hospital. So we jumped at the chance to help with iHeartMedia’s efforts to ensure every hospital has a stash of phone chargers at the ready to keep people connected. Because that’s what we do at T-Mobile and throughout this pandemic, that’s where we’re focused — on keeping everyone connected.
.@TMobile Donating Nearly 40,000 Phone Chargers to Hospitals Nationwide in Latest COVID-19 Relief Effort https://t.co/kflG3hzVN6— T-Mobile Newsroom (@TMobileNews) April 29, 2020