T-Mobile giving away thousands of phone chargers for free in the coronavirus battle





This time around, however, the idea is simpler - you are in the hospital but you have forgotten your charger, with all the repercussions in these trying times (remember that loved ones can't visit COVID-19 patients, for instance). Alternatively, you are a nurse practitioner exhausted from the endless shifts during the battle with the virus and you forget your charger at home.









Enter T-Mobile's partnership with iHeartMedia, as well as Verizon and AT&T, donating no less than 40,000 phone chargers for free to hospitals around the country so that nobody stays in the dark about their friends or relatives by hinting for the only brick and cable kit in the room. According to Janice V. Kapner, EVP and Chief Communications Officer at T-Mobile:









While the US carriers already undertook unprecedented coronavirus relief campaigns to help out their current and future subscribers in these troubled times, there is more to be done, and they are teaming up again, this time to distribute free charging to medics on the front line.The so-called Keep Americans Connected Pledge asks involved companies to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills, to suspend late fees, and to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone needing them. The urgent measures are valid until May 13, and there are even basic plans starting from $15, just as T-Mobile promised on the way to its merger with Sprint.