Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line

Will the iPhone 15 look "Pretty in Pink?" If so, that would be just Duckie. According to a tweet from noted tipster ShrimpApplePro (via AppleInsider ), the color options for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will include Midnight, Starlight, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Product (RED). The tweet includes a Weibo post from someone who allegedly works at Foxconn since it shows his/her ID badge covered with his/her thumb.





The possible Foxconn employee's Weibo post, when translated, says "Our workshop is a 15 ordinary model with an extra Green, light Yellow, and Pink to make it look better and a c port is added to the smart island." The post seems to have lost something in translation, but we can assume that what the post says is that Foxconn is working on the iPhone 15 in additional Green, light Yellow, and Pink. Two new features are observed on the upcoming basic iPhone model, the USB-C port and the Dynamic Island.





Foxconn is the contract manufacturer hired by Apple to assemble many of its devices including some iPhone models. Several leaks about upcoming Apple devices are supposedly leaked by employees working with such contract manufacturers as they might know intimate details of these devices seeing as their job is to assemble them all day.





We've seen plenty of rumors about possible colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models during the last few months and nearly all of them mention a Pink color option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.





Now that we've translated the Google Translation, let's talk about some of the other new features coming to the non-Pro iPhone models this year. We can start with the 48MP image sensor that will back the Wide camera on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Both devices will also get a hand-me-down chipset as the 4nm (which is really an enhanced 5nm process node) A16 Bionic will be powering these units after driving the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Larger batteries are also rumored to be onboard.





The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium chassis, the 3nm A17 Bionic SoC (making them the only phones to use a 3nm chipset this year), larger batteries, and the aforementioned USB-C port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max should be equipped with a periscope lens making it the first iPhone ever to have this feature. Optical zoom on the unit will go from 3x to 5x-6x thanks to the periscope lens which will be exclusive to the top-of-the-line model.



