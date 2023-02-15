This Fossil hybrid smartwatch is dirt cheap for a limited time!

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Smartwatches and battery life. The polar opposites The never-ending battle. The ultimate trade-off. But if we really want to skip all the drama, it's down to features versus battery life. There is one exception to this rule: hybrid smartwatches. And now you can have one of the better ones at a great price!

The Fossil Men's Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch is a perfect combination of a classic analog watch and modern technology. And you know what's even better? You can snag it now at an incredible 40% discount, thanks to the latest Amazon deal. For a tad more than $100, you can have a great looking watch, that's also pretty smart underneath.

This smartwatch has a sleek and minimalistic design that looks great on the wrist. It features a stainless steel case and a genuine leather strap, making it the perfect accessory for any outfit. It's also water-resistant up to 30 meters, so you don't have to worry about taking it off when you're swimming or taking a shower.



The Neutra Hybrid is not only stylish, but also functional. It can track your steps, calories burned, and distance traveled, so you can stay on top of your fitness goals. It can also monitor your sleep and send you notifications for calls, texts, and other apps. You can even customize the dial to show the information you want to see.

One of the coolest things about this smartwatch is that it has an incredible battery life. You can go up to 2+ weeks without needing to charge it. That means you can keep it on your wrist all day, every day, without worrying about it running out of juice. Now compare that to the 18 hours of the Apple Watch and tell us it's not worth it.

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless