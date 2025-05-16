Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Fortnite’s return to Apple App Store stalls as blame game ensues

Both sides are telling different stories — and the truth might not be so straightforward

0comments
Apple Apps
Image of the game Fortnite on iOS
Apple and Epic Games are at odds once again, this time over the return of Fortnite to the App Store. Just days after Epic claimed Apple had blocked the game globally, Apple is pushing back on that narrative.

The dispute reignited earlier this week when Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney accused Apple of rejecting Fortnite from the U.S. App Store and pulling it from the European storefront as well. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sweeney suggested Apple was ignoring a recent app submission, despite Epic's plans to bring Fortnite back to iPhones through its new Epic Games Store app in the EU.

However, Apple has now responded, telling Bloomberg that the claim of a worldwide ban is not accurate. The company didn’t provide many specifics, but its statement directly challenges the suggestion that it had blocked the game everywhere.

According to Apple, developers are responsible for indicating which territories they want their apps to be available in during the submission process. It’s implied that Epic itself may have listed the U.S. as a region, even though Fortnite is not currently welcome back there.


This isn’t the first time confusion has surrounded Fortnite’s return. Back in January, Epic announced that Fortnite would finally be making a comeback to iOS, at least in Europe. That move was made possible thanks to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which now forces Apple to allow alternative app stores on iOS devices. Epic planned to launch its own storefront and bring Fortnite with it.

But earlier this month, the game disappeared again. Epic blamed Apple, claiming it was being blocked from launching its store and the game in both the U.S. and EU. Apple didn’t offer a full explanation for its actions in the U.S., nor did Epic clarify why it described the issue as a global ban.

As of now, the only confirmed progress remains in Europe. Apple has allowed Epic to re-establish its developer account there, a key step toward launching the Epic Games Store and relisting Fortnite. Whether the same will happen in the U.S. remains unclear.

The standoff between these two tech giants shows no signs of cooling off, and for Fortnite fans, the wait continues, especially outside the EU.
