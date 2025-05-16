Fortnite’s return to Apple App Store stalls as blame game ensues

Apple: We asked that Epic Sweden resubmit the app update without including the US storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies. We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces in the EC https://t.co/QcZitRbuWZ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 16, 2025





Recommended Stories

This isn’t the first time confusion has surrounded Fortnite’s return. Back in January, Epic announced that Fortnite would finally be making a comeback to iOS, at least in Europe. That move was made possible thanks to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which now forces Apple to allow alternative app stores on iOS devices. Epic planned to launch its own storefront and bring Fortnite with it.But earlier this month, the game disappeared again. Epic blamed Apple, claiming it was being blocked from launching its store and the game in both the U.S. and EU. Apple didn’t offer a full explanation for its actions in the U.S., nor did Epic clarify why it described the issue as a global ban.As of now, the only confirmed progress remains in Europe. Apple has allowed Epic to re-establish its developer account there, a key step toward launching the Epic Games Store and relisting Fortnite. Whether the same will happen in the U.S. remains unclear.The standoff between these two tech giants shows no signs of cooling off, and for Fortnite fans, the wait continues, especially outside the EU.