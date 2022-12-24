Are you eligible to receive a refund for Fortnite in-game purchases? Find out now!

Parents whose kids made unauthorized purchases in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018.

Players who were charged Fortnite’s in-game currency for items they didn’t intend to buy between January 2017 and September 2022.

Players who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies and, as a result, had their accounts locked.







On the FTC website created specifically for those seeking Fortnite refunds, the regulatory agency writes, "If you believe that you are eligible for a payment, you don't need to do anything right now." The FTC will update the website when more information is available. It also will send e-mails to customers who paid for in-game purchases.









The FTC also reminds those eligible to file a claim that it will never ask consumers to make a payment in order to file a claim or get a refund. The FTC warns you not to pay anyone who promises you an FTC refund for a fee.



