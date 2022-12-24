Are you eligible to receive a refund for Fortnite in-game purchases? Find out now!
Last week we told you that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had fined Epic Games a record $520 million. The fine was broken down into two parts: $275 million for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The second part of the fine, $245 million, is supposed to be refunded to Epic customers as the FTC cited the developer's billing practices and the use of "dark patterns" to trick Fortnite players into spending out of pocket for in-app purchases.
"Dark patterns" use what the FTC called "deceptive interfaces" to trick adults, children, and teens. Players are tricked into pressing certain on-screen buttons that results in an in-app purchase. According to CNBC, you might be eligible for a refund from Epic if you fit into one of the three groups listed below:
- Parents whose kids made unauthorized purchases in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018.
- Players who were charged Fortnite’s in-game currency for items they didn’t intend to buy between January 2017 and September 2022.
- Players who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies and, as a result, had their accounts locked.
On the FTC website created specifically for those seeking Fortnite refunds, the regulatory agency writes, "If you believe that you are eligible for a payment, you don't need to do anything right now." The FTC will update the website when more information is available. It also will send e-mails to customers who paid for in-game purchases.
Check to see if you qualify for a refund of in-game purchases made while playing Fortnite
The FTC also reminds those eligible to file a claim that it will never ask consumers to make a payment in order to file a claim or get a refund. The FTC warns you not to pay anyone who promises you an FTC refund for a fee.
The agency also recommends that you bookmark the website at https://www.ftc.gov/fortnite. You can also click on this link to sign up to receive email notices updating you about what is going on with the refund program.
